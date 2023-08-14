YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Citigroup

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of YETI opened at $44.90 on Monday. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in YETI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of YETI by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

