YPF Sociedad Anónima Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,031 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the average volume of 3,103 call options.
YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.64. 4,253,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $16.19.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.
