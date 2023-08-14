YPF Sociedad Anónima Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,031 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the average volume of 3,103 call options.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.64. 4,253,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.02. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 109,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 161,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 842,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 229,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,770 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

