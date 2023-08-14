Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Up 5.2%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.46. Approximately 208,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 708,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 4,760,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $107,861,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,959,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,332,988.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp acquired 4,760,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,861,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,332,988.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

