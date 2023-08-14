Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Piper Sandler

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ZTS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.67.

NYSE ZTS opened at $190.83 on Monday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.93. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 241.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 24,714 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 17.0% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

