Zoetis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 108% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,440 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.65. 1,352,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.93. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.