10,175 Shares in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Bought by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,646. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc sold 4,898 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $42,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,487,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon sold 24,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $215,924.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,551,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,855.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $42,857.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,487,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,768,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,953 shares of company stock valued at $16,252 and sold 88,865 shares valued at $775,034. Company insiders own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

