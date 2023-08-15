1,109 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.99 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

