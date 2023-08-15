1,180 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.72. 3,704,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,268,867. The stock has a market cap of $778.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

