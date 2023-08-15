118,116 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by 25 LLC

25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. 616,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,314. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

