14,100 Shares in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Energy Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of VTNR opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Vertex Energy Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.
