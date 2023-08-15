15,446 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Roblox accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Roth Capital raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. 2,374,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,094,318. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $48.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $30.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,751,192 shares of company stock worth $63,426,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

