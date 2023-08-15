1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,581 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Tri-Continental comprises about 2.8% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 26.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 42.7% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,880. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $29.91.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

In other Tri-Continental news, Portfolio Manager Raghavendran Sivaraman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.07 per share, with a total value of $81,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Profile

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.