1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 998.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 115,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 105,309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,916,000 after acquiring an additional 527,373 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 196,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,022. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

