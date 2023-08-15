1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $124.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.06. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $127.42.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.