1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $787,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. 1,539,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,269. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

