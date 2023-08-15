1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $664,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. 9,127,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,391,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $217.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

