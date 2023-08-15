1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,714 NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NewtekOne by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 26.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NewtekOne stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $438.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.34. NewtekOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,667,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

