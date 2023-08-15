1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,942 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 831,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,261. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

