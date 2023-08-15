1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,072,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $17,701,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $9,436,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,043,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Elme Communities stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 199,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -313.04%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elme Communities

About Elme Communities

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.