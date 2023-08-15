17,177 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned 0.17% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 9.5% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 28.5% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.3 %

DAPR opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

