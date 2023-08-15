1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 346.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,962 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 309,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 228,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,454,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 181,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO stock opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

