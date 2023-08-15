1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,319,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 953.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 697,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after purchasing an additional 631,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,882,000 after buying an additional 606,077 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

USRT opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.