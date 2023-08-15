1834 Investment Advisors Co. Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,411,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after acquiring an additional 22,802 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

