1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases Shares of 4,507 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $138.59 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.04 and a 200 day moving average of $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.