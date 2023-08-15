1834 Investment Advisors Co. Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 49,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,946,000 after buying an additional 422,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 179,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,322,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,222.07, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.29. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $325,945.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,060.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.11.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

