1,964,430 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,964,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Insider Activity

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $370,542 and sold 30,000 shares valued at $528,900. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.83. 174,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,134. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

