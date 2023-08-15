2,000 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.75.
Illinois Tool Works Price Performance
Shares of ITW stock opened at $238.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.78 and its 200 day moving average is $238.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $264.19.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.83%.
Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works
In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
