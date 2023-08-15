2,000 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $238.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.78 and its 200 day moving average is $238.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

