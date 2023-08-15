20,475 Shares in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Purchased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Asure Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 853,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 86,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of ASUR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 26,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,955. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

