20,475 Shares in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Purchased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Asure Software as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 853,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 86,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ASUR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. 26,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,955. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
