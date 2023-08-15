2,356 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Bought by 25 LLC

25 LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,036,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 149,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,858. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

