23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.30

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 443635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on 23andMe from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ME

23andMe Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 110.45%. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Insider Transactions at 23andMe

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $74,427.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,682 shares of company stock worth $222,054. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 25.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,643,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,330,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 910,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,183,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 576,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,617,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 254,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.