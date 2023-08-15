25 LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,087,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after buying an additional 277,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. 51,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,422. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.