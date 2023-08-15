25 LLC Buys Shares of 1,747 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.79. 936,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.12.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

