25 LLC Invests $95,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 212,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 139.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
SCHV stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 70,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.64.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
