25 LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

25 LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. 37,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,418. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

