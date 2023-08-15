25 LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $71.13. 1,902,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $76.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

