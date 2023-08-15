25 LLC Makes New $905,000 Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

25 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,710 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,659,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,711,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 758.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,249,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,297,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,709 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DFIV stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. 138,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

