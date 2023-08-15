25 LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,088,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 9.3% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.97. 553,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,251. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.