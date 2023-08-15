25 LLC Takes $51,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,124. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

