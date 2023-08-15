292,899 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 292,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,807,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,475,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MSI traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.72. 179,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.76 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

