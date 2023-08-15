355 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 189,329 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 162,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $229.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

