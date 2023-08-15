391 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 391 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -624.44 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.99.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

