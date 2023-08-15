4,998 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 70,797 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 63.4% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.33. 22,459,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,187,254. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.00 and a 200 day moving average of $339.56.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

