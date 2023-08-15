5,009 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 141.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,627,000 after buying an additional 2,286,144 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

