51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.51. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

