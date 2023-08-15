520 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $102,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after buying an additional 476,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after acquiring an additional 434,508 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 942,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 336,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,505 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
Eastman Chemical stock opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMN
Eastman Chemical Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
