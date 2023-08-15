54,685 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.26. 6,377,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.