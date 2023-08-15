745 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Home Depot accounts for 0.2% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 810,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $239,065,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $330.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

