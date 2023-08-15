959 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by 25 LLC

25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 959 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,527,729 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $237,271,590.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,590,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,900,139,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.64.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

WMT stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.30. 1,101,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,815. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.77. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $428.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

