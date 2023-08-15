Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,608 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLTR opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $96.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46.

