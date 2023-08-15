Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,298 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,687 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $28,751,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,323,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,247,000 after purchasing an additional 296,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 923.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 210,491 shares during the last quarter.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. 10,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,206. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $89.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Acadia Healthcare Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.
